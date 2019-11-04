People love chatting on WhatsApp with their favorite small businesses, but having to exchange multiple messages and photos to get product information is tedious. Today we are making it easier to learn about the products and services businesses offer with the introduction of catalogs in the WhatsApp Business app.

Catalogs are a mobile storefront for businesses to showcase and share their goods so people can easily browse and discover something they would like to buy. Previously businesses had to send product photos one at a time and repeatedly provide information — now customers can see their full catalog right within WhatsApp. This makes business owners look more professional and keeps customers engaged in the chat without having to visit a website.

Like Agradaya, a sustainable herbs and spices business in Indonesia. We gave the founder Andhika Mahardika early access to the catalog feature and he told us that it makes it easier for customers to learn about their products, know the prices and view the images of what they offer — which is essential for serving their customers better.

For each item in its catalog, a business can add information including price, description and product code. WhatsApp hosts these catalogs to save valuable storage space on the phones of both businesses and customers.

Creating a catalog with the WhatsApp Business app takes just a few simple steps. Watch this video to get started:

The catalog feature is available today to businesses using the WhatsApp Business app on both Android and iPhone in Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK and the US. It will be rolling out around the world soon. We can’t wait to hear how catalogs are helping small businesses connect with their customers and grow.