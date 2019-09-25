By Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram

Today, Facebook is launching Threads from Instagram, a new camera-first messaging app that helps you stay connected to your close friends.

Over the last few years, we’ve introduced several new ways to share visually on Instagram and connect with people you care about – from sharing everyday moments on Stories to visual messages on Direct. But for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you’re doing and how you’re feeling through photos and videos. That’s why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space.

Threads is a standalone app designed with privacy, speed and your close connections in mind. You can share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with your Instagram close friends list. You are in control of who can reach you on Threads, and you can customize the experience around the people who matter most.

Message Only Your Close Friends

Last year, we introduced Close Friends for sharing more personal moments with a select group of people you choose. Now, you can use Threads to message those people on your Instagram close friends list and you’ll have a dedicated inbox and notifications just for them. If you don’t have a list set up yet, you can make one directly from Threads when you download the app.

Share Photos and Videos Instantly

Threads is the fastest way to share a photo or video with your close friends on Instagram. It opens directly to the camera and allows you to add shortcuts, so you can share what you’re doing in just two taps.

Find Out What Friends Are Up To With Status

We’ve heard that you want an easier way to keep up with your friends throughout the day – especially when you don’t have the time to send a photo or have a conversation. That’s why we created status. You can choose from a suggested status (📚 Studying), create your own (😅 Procrastinating) or turn on Auto Status (🚗 On the move), which automatically shares little bits of context on where you are without giving away your coordinates. Only your close friends will see your status, and it’s completely opt-in.

Status was created with your privacy in mind – you control whether you share your status and with whom. Learn more about privacy and Threads here.

Continue Using Instagram Direct As You Do Today

Threads offers a new, dedicated home for your favorite conversations. Messages from your close friends list will appear in both Threads and Direct, so you have full control over how and with whom you want to interact.

Threads will begin rolling out globally today. We hope that Threads can bring you a little closer to the people you care about.