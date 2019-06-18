By Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer, Public Policy

People use Facebook to connect with friends and meet new ones, and many people already use Facebook to start relationships. That’s why we built Facebook Dating to help people find people they may want to date. Privacy is particularly important when it comes to dating, so we consulted with experts in privacy and consumer protection and embedded privacy protections into the core of Facebook Dating.

Opt-in Experience: Not everyone on Facebook is interested in dating, which is why we made Facebook Dating a separate, opt-in experience. That means we won’t create a Facebook Dating profile for your account unless you specifically choose to create one. And you can delete your Dating profile at any time.

Audience: If you do create a Facebook Dating profile, only your first name and your age will come with you from your Facebook profile. For all other information, such as your gender identity, who you are interested in, photos and more, you choose whether to share it on your Dating profile. You can also choose how you want to present yourself to potential matches, like whether you provide different information than you have on your Facebook profile, and if you share details such as your hometown, religion, occupation and more within Dating. In fact, we chose not to show your gender identity to potential matches in order to respect people’s privacy.

Choice and Control: Facebook Dating is a dedicated space within the Facebook app, and we won’t share your dating activity to your Facebook profile or News Feed. You control who on Facebook can see your Dating profile.

Also, your Facebook friends won’t know you’re using Dating unless you choose to tell them. Your current Facebook friends will never be suggested as matches, and you can choose whether you want friends of your Facebook friends suggested as matches — or if you’d prefer to match with people outside your friends of friends. Anyone you’ve blocked will not be suggested to you. The people who will see your Dating profile are the people suggested to you, the people to whom you’re suggested, and the people you add as crushes in Secret Crush.

Data Collection and Use: Your match suggestions within Dating are based on your preferences, interests and other things you do on Facebook to help you connect with people based on things you may have in common. Your Dating activity, such as people you like or pass on, won’t be shared with anyone outside Dating. If you choose to link your Instagram account to your Dating profile you can show your Instagram posts on your Dating profile or add your Instagram followers to your Secret Crush list.

We’re committed to protecting people’s privacy within Facebook Dating so that we can create a place where people feel comfortable looking for a date and starting meaningful relationships.