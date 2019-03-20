By Jehan Damji, Product Manager

People have always come to Facebook to connect with friends and celebrate important moments, like birthdays. Today, we’re launching birthday stories globally — a way for friends, family and everyone in your community to add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to a story celebrating your big day. The result is a happy birthday message that’s visual, memorable, interactive and fun — it’s like getting a personalized birthday card from everyone you care about, no matter where they are in the world.

500 million people use Facebook Stories every day. This community has shown us just how creative and thoughtful birthday wishes can be — whether with a series of funny photos or a video reminiscing about past birthdays spent together. Sharing these photos, videos and memories can make a birthday even more special.

Just tap on the birthday notification, shoot or upload a photo or short video or use one of our digital birthday cards, and you’ve instantly got a birthday wish. You can even add a music sticker to give your story a “Happy Birthday” soundtrack. Then, your wish gets added to your friend’s birthday story, creating a personalized slideshow for them.

Birthday Stories Giveaway Day and Bakery Takeover

To celebrate the launch of birthday stories we’re partnering with bakeries across the US to give away free treats on May 10. We’re also taking over FLOUR SHOP in New York City and turning it into a Birthday Stories Bakery from Facebook featuring free sweets. It doesn’t need to be your birthday to join the fun, just come by a participating location and we’ll show you how to use the new feature. You can find more details here.