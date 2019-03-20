This week, Facebook hosted our third annual Global Safety and Well-Being Summit. We were joined by over 100 organizations from 40 countries to discuss a wide range of issues including suicide prevention, raising children in the digital era and protecting the most vulnerable people online. We listen to experts and groups working for change in their online and offline communities to help us innovate responsibly and with intention. See some of the highlights below.

Panel Discussion: “Pushing the Boundaries: Amidst the Rising Tide of Suicide, Can Tech Help Move the Needle?”

Barbara Van Dahlen, President and Founder, Give an Hour (moderator)

Dr. Anne Sullivan, Commissioner, New York State Office of Mental Health

Daniel J. Reidenberg, Psy.D Executive Director, Save.org

Jo Robinson, Head, Suicide Prevention Research at Orygen: The National Center of Excellence in Youth Mental Health

Aparna Joshi, Project Director, ICALL, Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Fireside Chat: “The Governance and Ethics of Tech”

Jeff Jarvis, Author, Geeks Bearing Gifts: Imagining New Futures for News (CUNY Journalism Press 2014)

(CUNY Journalism Press 2014) Monika Bickert, Vice President For Global Policy Management And Counterterrorism, Facebook

Panel Discussion: “So Your Kids Are Online, But Will They Be Alright?”

Marc Groman, Obama White House Tech and Privacy Advisor, Co-host, Their Own Devices (moderator)

(moderator) Andrew K. Przybylski, Senior Research Fellow and Director of Research, University of Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Anne Collier, Founder and Executive Director, Net Safety Collaborative

Lucy Thomas OAM, Co-Founder and CEO, PROJECT ROCKIT

Alyson Schafer, Author, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Harper Collins Canada 2011)



Fireside Chat: “Family Toolbox in a Digital Age”

Anja Dinhopl, Research Manager, Facebook

Mimi Ito, Director, Connected Learning Lab, University of California, Irvine



Oculus Showcase: Project Empathy

Christina Jackson, Innovation Policy Manager, Oculus

Instagram Showcase: Bullying Prevention

Lori Malahy, Well-Being Research Lead, Instagram



Breakout Sessions: “Online Safety: What We Know Now, What We Still Need to Learn and What it Means Going Forward”

Bullying Prevention

Carolyn Merrell, Public Policy Manager, Instagram (moderator)

Tijana Milosevic, Author, Protecting Children Online? Cyberbullying Policies of Social Media Companies (MIT Press 2017)

(MIT Press 2017) Ilya Smirnoff, Executive Director, Childline Thailand Foundation

Lori Malahy, Well-Being Research Lead, Instagram

Rodrigo Nejm, Education Director, SaferNet Brazil

Vicki Shotbolt, Founder and CEO, ParentZone

Combatting Harassment of Women

Karuna Nain, Global Safety Policy Programs Manager, Facebook (moderator)

Michelle Gonzales, Executive Director, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative

Sophie Mortimer, Manager, UK Revenge Porn Helpline

Ji-yeon Lee, Ph.D, Professor, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies South Korea

Nighat Dad, Executive Director, Digital Rights Foundation Pakistan

Child Protection

Emily Vacher, Director, Trust and Safety, Facebook (moderator)

Michelle DeLaune, Senior Vice President and COO, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Sarah Gardner, Director of Development, Thorn

Mike Masland, Product Manager, Facebook

Andrew Puddephatt, Independent Chair, Internet Watch Foundation

Ask Teens Anything

Dayna Geldwert, North America Policy Programs Manager, Instagram (moderator)

Julia Teodoro, Brazil

Hasan Zakria, UK

Malick Mercier, US

Community Showcase

We also featured people like Hallie Twomey of Scattering CJ who are building supportive communities on Facebook. After losing her son, CJ, to suicide, Hallie started a Facebook community to continue his “final journey.” Learn more about Hallie and other Facebook Community Leaders here:

See also: