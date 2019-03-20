Today, Mark Zuckerberg shared the third conversation of his 2019 personal challenge. He sat down with Yuval Noah Harari, historian and author of Sapiens, Homo Deus, and 21 Lessons For the 21st Century. They discussed things like whether the internet is connecting or fragmenting society, the different ways artificial intelligence could be developed, how algorithms will continue to impact people’s lives, and why it is so important that we don’t store sensitive data in countries with weak rule of law or where governments can forcibly get access to that data.

