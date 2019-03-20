Today, Mark Zuckerberg shared the second conversation of his 2019 personal challenge. He sat down with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Europe’s largest publisher Axel Springer, to discuss the role quality journalism plays in building informed communities and the principles Facebook should use for building a news tab to surface more high quality news. They also covered the privacy-focused vision Mark laid out for the future of social networking and the four ideas for internet regulation he published over the weekend.

You can find the video, transcript and audio file below. And you can watch Mark’s conversation with Harvard Law Professor Jonathan Zittrain here.