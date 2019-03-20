In the past year, we’ve been talking a lot about our Community Standards, the rules for what content is and isn’t permitted on Facebook. We’ve explained how they’re enforced and introduced the teams responsible for that work. Today, we’re sharing details on how these policies evolve.

Our Standards are a living set of guidelines — they must keep pace with changes happening online and in the world. In this video, we explain our policy development process, the core of which is a twice-monthly global meeting where we debate and discuss potential changes to the Community Standards. In preparation for these meetings, members of our content policy team reach out to internal and external experts, analyze data, conduct research and study relevant scholarship to inform our policy proposals. This multi-step effort allows us to account for a range of perspectives and opinions across the globe, to ultimately develop stronger policies. When our policies are written or updated, we share those updates on our Community Standards website.

See also: