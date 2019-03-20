Today, we’re kicking off a new collaborative process with outside experts on misinformation. The goal: to arrive at externally-validated, consistent approaches that have the potential to help Facebook catch greater quantities of misinformation, more efficiently.

In this video, Facebook’s head of research for News Feed Integrity, Apala Sabde, and University of Michigan professor Paul Resnick, a consultant to Facebook’s misinformation team and one of the many experts we’re working with on this topic, discuss our early explorations into community-driven approaches to misinformation. They also lay out some of the challenges that lie ahead — and why collaboration is so key.