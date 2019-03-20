Facebook today announced that Peggy Alford, Senior Vice President, Core Markets of PayPal Holdings, Inc., has been nominated for election to the company’s board of directors at its annual meeting of stockholders to be held on May 30, 2019.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and Chairman/CEO of Facebook said: “Peggy is one of those rare people who’s an expert across many different areas — from business management to finance operations to product development. I know she will have great ideas that help us address both the opportunities and challenges facing our company.”

“What excites me about the opportunity to join Facebook’s board is the company’s drive and desire to face hard issues head-on while continuing to improve on the amazing connection experiences they have built over the years,” said Peggy Alford. “I look forward to working with Mark and the other directors as the company builds new and inspiring ways to help people connect and build community.”

Ms. Alford has served as Senior Vice President, Core Markets of PayPal Holdings, Inc., a digital payments company, since March 2019. From September 2017 to February 2019, Ms. Alford served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization. Ms. Alford previously held a variety of senior positions at PayPal from May 2011 to August 2017, including Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Americas, Global Customer and Global Credit, and Senior Vice President of Human Resources, People Operations and Global Head of Cross Border Trade. From 2007 to 2011, Ms. Alford served as President and General Manager of Rent.com, an eBay Inc. company, and also served as its Chief Financial Officer from October 2005 to March 2009. From 2002 to 2005, Ms. Alford served as Marketplace Controller and Director of Accounting Policy at eBay. Ms. Alford currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Macerich Company, a real estate investment trust. Ms. Alford holds a B.S. in accounting and business administration from the University of Dayton.

Facebook’s current board members are: Mark Zuckerberg; Marc L. Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz; Erskine B. Bowles, President Emeritus, University of North Carolina; Kenneth I. Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst; Susan D. Desmond-Hellmann, CEO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Reed Hastings, Chairman and CEO, Netflix; Sheryl K. Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook; Peter A. Thiel, Founders Fund; and Jeffrey D. Zients, CEO, the Cranemere Group. Mr. Bowles and Mr. Hastings, who have both served on the board since 2011, will not be nominated for re-election at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders.