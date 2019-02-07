Today, Mark Zuckerberg outlined Facebook’s vision and principles around building a privacy-focused messaging and social networking platform:

Private interactions . People should have simple, intimate places where they have clear control over who can communicate with them and confidence that no one else can access what they share.

Encryption . People's private communications should be secure. End-to-end encryption prevents anyone — including us — from seeing what people share on our services./li>

Reducing Permanence . People should be comfortable being themselves, and should not have to worry about what they share coming back to hurt them later. So we won't keep messages or stories around for longer than necessary to deliver the service or longer than people want them.

Safety . People should expect that we will do everything we can to keep them safe on our services within the limits of what's possible in an encrypted service.

Interoperability . People should be able to use any of our apps to reach their friends, and they should be able to communicate across networks easily and securely.

Secure data storage. People should expect that we won't store sensitive data in countries with weak records on human rights like privacy and freedom of expression in order to protect data from being improperly accessed.

We’re committed to working openly and consulting with experts across society as we develop this. You can read Mark’s full note below.