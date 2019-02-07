By Paul Grewal, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Litigation

Today, Facebook and Instagram filed a lawsuit in US federal court against four companies and three people based in the People’s Republic of China for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers. They did this on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter. We’re also enforcing our rights under US intellectual property law for their illegal use of our trademarks and brand.

By filing the lawsuit, we hope to reinforce that this kind of fraudulent activity is not tolerated – and that we’ll act forcefully to protect the integrity of our platform.

The lawsuit specifically asks the court to prevent these people and entities from:

Creating and promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes, and followers on Facebook and Instagram

Infringing on our trademarks on their websites

Using Facebook branded domain names to operate their websites (i.e. cyber squatting)

Inauthentic activity has no place on our platform. That’s why we devote significant resources to detecting and stopping this behavior, including disabling millions of fake accounts every day. Today’s lawsuit is one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect people on Facebook and Instagram.