News Feed is always personalized to you — and starting today you’ll have even more information and control over your experience.

We’re introducing “Why am I seeing this post?” to help you better understand and more easily control what you see the friends, Pages and Groups you follow in your News Feed. This is the first time that we’ve built information on how ranking works directly into the app.

In this video, product manager Ramya Sethuraman and researcher Laura Rivera offer a preview of what you’ll see in the feature and what they learned designing it.