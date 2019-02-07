“If Facebook has created a parallel online society for a quarter of the world to live in, the question facing Monika Bickert and her team is: What kind of society is it going to be?”
Vanity Fair reporter Simon Van Zuylen-Wood spent months embedded with members of Facebook’s content policy team — led by former federal prosecutor Monika Bickert — who deliberate, debate and painstakingly write the company’s rules on prohibited speech on Facebook.
Read the full article: March 2018, “’Men Are Scum’: Inside Facebook’s War on Hate Speech”
