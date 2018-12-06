Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg spoke today in Brussels about the changes Facebook is making to help protect our community and elections around the world. He called on governments and the tech industry to work together to design smart regulation that doesn’t stifle innovation. He also took questions from Politico Political Editor Ryan Heath and the audience.

For more on the announcements Nick made, see our Newsroom posts:

Expanding Our Efforts to Protect Elections in 2019

Charting a Course for an Oversight Board for Content Decisions