Today, Facebook Community Boost kicks off in Springfield at the BOS Center (1 Convention Center Plaza) with two days of training in everything from “Instagram 101” to “Growing Your Business Internationally.” Springfield small businesses, non-profits and job seekers of all skill levels are welcome to stop by, network and get tips about how to engage their audiences and compete in the digital economy.

Illinois small businesses account for 99.6% of all Illinois enterprises and employ more than 2.4 million workers.

When we spoke to the Illinois small business community about what factors are important when hiring employees, nearly 8 in 10 (77%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

More than 6 in 10 (64%) said that Facebook is essential for their business. Nearly 5 in 10 (49%) said that Facebook has helped them hire additional employees and nearly 7 in 10 (69%) said that it allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, and country.

With such a rich and dynamic small business ecosystem, we’re excited to bring Community Boost to Illinois’s capital city.

Don’t miss out! Stop by over the next two days for one of our digital skills classes or opt for one-on-one assistance at our Facebook Help Desks. Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.