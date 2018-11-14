By Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy

“Coordinated inauthentic behavior.” If you keep up with news from Facebook, you’ve probably heard us use this term before. In recent months, we’ve removed numerous Pages and accounts for engaging in it — but what does it actually mean? And how is it different from “fake news”? I lead the team responsible for enforcing against this behavior and in this video, I’ll give you a quick rundown of what it means.

Past announcements involving coordinated inauthentic behavior: