Facebook Community Boost is coming to Little Rock. We’ll be at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre (601 Main St.) today and tomorrow with a dynamic programming lineup designed to give your small business or non-profit a boost.

Come join us to hear social media success stories from some amazing local business leaders and improve your digital skills with training from our experts. It’s all part of our pledge to train 1 million small business owners and people by 2020.

Today, as part of that pledge, we’re also glad to announce plans to partner with University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College to build a digital marketing certificate for Arkansas students. With more than 80 areas of academic and career focus, UA – Pulaski Tech is the top community college serving the Little Rock metropolitan area. US – Pulaski Tech joins dozens of universities we’re joining from across the country to offer curricula to help people gain valuable skills they need to compete in the digital economy.

When we spoke to the Arkansas small business community about the important factors they consider when hiring employees, more than 7 in 10 (72%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

More than 6 in 10 (64%) told us that Facebook is important to running their business. Small businesses in Arkansas say that the platform helps them hire additional employees (39%) and reach more customers outside their city, state, and country (69%).

We hope our partnership with University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College will help provide additional support to a dynamic and engaged Arkansas workforce, which serves more than 250,000 small businesses across the state.

We’re excited to be in Little Rock these next couple days to celebrate your success and help you take your digital skills to even greater heights. We’re offering free classes on everything from getting started on Instagram to optimizing your content for mobile. We’ll talk SEO, online privacy, and even supplier diversity. Have a specific question? We’ll have our digital gurus standing by to help you in a one-on-one setting.

We hope to see you today or tomorrow at one or more of these sessions. Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.