People around the world use Facebook’s charitable giving tools to support a neighbor who lost everything in a fire, bring critical care to a child battling cancer, help nonprofits bring food to those in need, and so much more.

Today we’re announcing that people have raised over $1 billion on Facebook for nonprofit and personal causes, helping to raise awareness and make an impact in their communities around the world. We’re also bringing nonprofit fundraising tools to Canada and Australia. And for Giving Tuesday on November 27, 2018, with our partner PayPal we are matching donations up to a total of $7 million for all US-based nonprofit fundraisers happening on Facebook that day.

$1 Billion Raised

We are continually inspired by the many ways people support the causes and people that mean a lot to them. Since we introduced charitable giving tools in 2015, people have raised over $1 billion on Facebook through Facebook Fundraisers and Donate Buttons, and over 20 million people have either donated to or started a fundraiser on Facebook. Our nonprofit community also continues to grow, and there are now over 1 million nonprofits in 19 countries that can receive donations directly through Facebook.

With fundraisers both big and small, people have made a lasting difference in their communities. Here are examples of some of the incredible impact we’ve seen from Facebook Fundraisers:

Save the Children raised more than $7.5 million over the past two years, which contributed to helping 6.5 million children in crisis across 60 countries.

1 in 6 kids in America lives with hunger. No Kid Hungry raised over $5 million from more than 200,000 donors on Facebook to help feed kids across the US.

The Marine Mammal Center, the world's largest marine mammal veterinary hospital, raised over $30,000 to pay for 15 tons of herring – enough to feed all of its seal and sea lion patients for two months.

Countless animals suffer from homelessness, abuse and neglect. This year, the ASPCA raised over $4.4 million from nearly 170,000 donors.

Stop Soldier Suicide raised over $2 million to help provide 5,000 service members, veterans, or family members with 24 months of personalized support.

St. Jude raised almost $30 million, helping to ensure that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

, helping to ensure that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. International Rescue Committee received over 27,000 donations, enabling them to provide essential support to millions of people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by conflict and disaster.

Expanding Our Fundraising Tools

To help more people support the causes they care about, we are expanding our nonprofit fundraising tools to Canada and Australia, where people can now create fundraisers for over 100,000 Canadian and Australian-based charities, enabled by our partnership with the PayPal Giving Fund. Our nonprofit and personal fundraising tools are now available in 20 countries.

$7 Million in Matching for Giving Tuesday 2018

Every year on Giving Tuesday, people come together on Facebook to support and champion the causes they believe in by donating and fundraising. This year, we’ve expanded our partnership and commitment to provide the largest match in the history of Giving Tuesday. With our partner PayPal, we are matching up to a total of $7 million in donations made on Facebook to eligible US nonprofits. Fundraiser and nonprofit matching limits apply — for more details, see here. All donations made to nonprofits through Facebook Payments are 100% free of fees. Also, for the first time, we’re hosting a Giving Tuesday event from our Facebook Page to share updates and fundraiser stories from across the community.

Finally, we want to celebrate and express our gratitude to the community of people and organizations who have used our tools to support the causes they care about, making a meaningful and lasting impact in their communities. None of this would be possible without people in our community who passionately support and raise awareness for the causes and people they care about. We can’t wait to see the impact we can continue to make together.

