Facebook’s gone to Carolina – and not just in our minds. We’re in Charlotte today and tomorrow for a full lid of free events and activities. We’ve lined up some dynamic speakers and a custom-tailored curriculum to help improve your digital and social media skills. Come check us out at Mint Museum Uptown (500 S Tryon St) and learn how Facebook can help give you or your organization a boost.

Charlotte is a thriving metropolis with a reputation for both business friendliness and quality of life. Some of the biggest and most successful companies in the United States, including Bank of America, Lowe’s, and Duke Energy, call this city home. But Charlotte is much more than its Fortune 500 companies; an entrepreneurial spirit and close proximity to some of the best colleges and universities have inspired a vibrant start-up culture. North Carolina has over 870,000 small businesses, making up 99.6% of all companies in the state.

When we spoke to the North Carolina small business community about the most important factors they look for when hiring employees, more than 7 in 10 (76%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

More than half (55%) of small business workers in this state said that Facebook is important to running their business. More than 4 in 10 (43%) say that it has helped them hire additional employees and nearly 8 in 10 (78%) say that Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, and country.

Over the next two days we’ll host training sessions for individuals at all skill levels. Whether you’re just getting started on Facebook or Instagram or you’re a seasoned pro looking to optimize your mobile ads, we’ve got you covered. Have a specific question? Our experts will be available for one-on-one trainings to help. We’ve set a goal to train 1 million small business owners and people across the country by 2020 – and we hope you’ll be one of them.

Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.