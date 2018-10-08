By Fred Beteille, Head of Product, Music and Rights, and Tamara Hrivnak, Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships

Sometimes the right words to fit your mood, feeling, or personality can be hard to find. So today, we’re announcing new ways for people to express themselves and share their love of music on Facebook. We’re launching Music on Facebook Stories, expanding Lip Sync Live, and soon will be making it possible to add songs to your Profile.

Launching Music on Facebook Stories

Starting today, you’ll be able to add a song to photos and videos you share to Facebook Stories. And, we’re bringing it to News Feed, too! Just take a photo or video from the Facebook Camera or grab one from your camera roll, then tap on the sticker icon and select the music sticker. Once you find the song you want to add, you can pick the perfect part to share and add the sticker with the artist and song name. Move the sticker around and add other stickers and effects to customize your story.

Expanding Lip Sync Live and Adding Lyrics

We’ve now rolled out Lip Sync Live to all profiles in many countries around the world. We are also opening up the feature to more artists and creators by expanding to Pages, giving them more ways to connect with their fans.

For example, just this week Why Don’t We gave fans an impromptu performance of “8 Letters,” the hit song from their new album, and Jess Glynne used the feature to lip sync live to her new single, “Thursday.”

We’ve also heard feedback that people want to see the words to songs while lip syncing, so we’re starting to add lyrics to Lip Sync Live. Lyrics are starting to roll out today, and are available for songs including Dua Lipa’s “New Rules,” Khalid’s “Better,” and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5. We’ll be adding more soon.

Songs on Profile

We’ll soon be launching the ability to add songs — what you’re currently listening to, or your all-time-favorites — to a new music section on your profile. You can also pin a song to the top of your profile to share with friends and help them learn more about you.

Songs added to your profile will also visually showcase the artist and track you choose. When someone plays a song on your profile, they’ll hear a clip of the song and see an accompanying video featuring photos of the artists and album art. They can then choose to add the song to their own profile or visit the artist’s Facebook Page.

Moments are remembered and accentuated with music, and we can’t wait to see all the ways people around the world get creative with these features, make memories, and have fun with friends and family.