Calling all New Jersey small businesses – we’re here in Edison for the next couple days to help local small businesses and non-profits boost their digital skills. We’ll host some exciting speakers and share our best tools, tips, and tactics for social media success. It’s all happening at Pines Manor (2085 Lincoln Highway) all day today and tomorrow.

This town was literally named for the Wizard of Menlo Park (NJ) and this proud Menlo Park (CA) company is excited to be here to give a boost to the local economy. Since Thomas Edison’s time, Central Jersey has been a center of ideas and innovation. We’re in close proximity to major research universities including Princeton, Rutgers, and The College of New Jersey, and a thriving local business community. The pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and telecommunications industries all have major footprints in the Garden State. It’s also home to more than 800,000 small businesses.

When we spoke to some of these small businesses about the most important factors they look for when hiring employees, nearly 9 in 10 (88%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

New Jersey small businesses see social media as critical to their success, with almost 7 in 10 (66%) saying that Facebook is essential for their business.

More than 7 in 10 (72%) said that Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, and country and more than 4 in 10 (43%) said that it has helped them hire additional employees.

Whether you’re new to social media or you’re a digital native looking to take your skills to the next level, we’ve got something for you at this week’s Facebook Community Boost. From Instagram 101 to Growing Your Business Internationally to Getting Creative With Your Mobile Phone, there’s something for everyone. We’ve pledged to train 1 million people across the U.S. by 2020. We hope you’ll be one of them!

Register or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.