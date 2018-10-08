By Matt Baker, Director North America SMB

This week’s Community Boost takes us to Redmond, the heart of Central Oregon. We’ll be at the Deschutes Country Fairgrounds and Expo Center (3800 SW Airport Way) today and tomorrow, working with local small businesses and non-profits to boost their digital and social media skills. This region has already seen an increase in start-up activity over the last few years, including the technology, bioscience, outdoor recreation, consumer goods, and brewing/distilling industries. The Beaver State is home to more than 357,000 small businesses.

Oregon has been a great partner since we opened our first custom-built data center in Prineville in 2011. Just last month, we announced we are adding two new buildings to bring the total data center footprint to more than 3.2 million square feet. With this additional $750 million investment, we look forward to adding 100 new jobs to the 350 already supported by our operations in the region. Facebook Community Boost offers us yet another opportunity to celebrate this long relationship with the Central Oregon community.

In addition to our work in Prineville, we’re committed to supporting the small businesses that contribute so much to the region’s economic health and growth.

When we spoke to the Oregon small business community about the most important factors they look for when hiring employees, more than 7 in 10 (74%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

More than half (51%) said Facebook has helped them hire additional employees.

Nearly 8 in 10 (77%) say the platform allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, and country.

More than 6 in 10 (61%) small businesses in this state called Facebook “essential” for their business.

At Facebook Community Boost, we have some dynamic speakers and engaging training sessions on everything from Instagram 101 to online privacy. We’ll also offer one-on-one support to help with anything your business needs. It’s all a part of our pledge to train 1 million small business owners and individuals by 2020.

Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.