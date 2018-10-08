We’re in town for three full days of events and activities designed to boost local small businesses, non-profits and individuals. It’s all happening at Galvanize (111 S. Jackson Street) between now and Wednesday. Don’t miss out on these great free events!

While many people associate the Emerald City with two tech titans (plus great coffee), Seattle also hosts a thriving start-up scene, and the state of Washington is home to more than 574,000 small businesses.

When we spoke to the Washington small business community about the most important factors they look for when hiring employees, 7 in 10 (70%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

Nearly 6 in 10 (59%) said that Facebook is essential for their business and a similar 57% said that Facebook has helped them hire additional employees

More than 3 out of 4 (77%) said the platform allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, and country.

This week’s programming will offer something for everyone. We have classes for those of you just getting started on Facebook or Instagram, deep-dives into online privacy and mobile optimization, and everything in between. Not a fan of group learning? Stop by for one-on-one help with a Facebook expert to get your individual questions answered. We also have a couple special events including a Community Leadership Circle Round Table this evening at 3pm. It’s all part of our commitment to train 1 million people and small businesses across the U.S. in digital skills by 2020.

Facebook is also excited to announce a new partnership with Seattle Central College to create a digital marketing certificate program. We’ll work together to make social media marketing and digital media strategy training more accessible to the local community and better prepare graduates for the 21st century workforce. This will be our 11th digital skills partnership announced so far.

We hope you’ll join us while we’re here in Seattle. Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.