We are coming to Indianapolis on October 18 for two packed days of courses and activities designed to teach you how to best utilize Facebook for your business. Our team of social media experts is ready to help you refine your digital skills — whether you’re starting from scratch or have plenty of experience using Facebook’s tools. We are at the Biltwell Event Center (950 S White River Pkwy W Dr) on October 18 and 19, so stop by and check it out!

It’s no secret that Indianapolis has one of the best climates for business in the nation: in fact, Indiana is home to more than 504,370 small businesses. And in 2017, more than 290 businesses committed to locating or growing in Indiana, totaling an investment of more than $7.04 billion in their Indiana operations and creating up to 30,158 new jobs in the coming years.

That’s why we’re so excited to bring our Community Boost program here to Indy, where businesses of all sizes are given the tools they need to grow and thrive.

When we spoke to Indiana small businesses about what are important factors when hiring employees, more than 8 in 10 (84%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

More than half (55%) of Indiana small businesses on Facebook say that it has helped them hire additional employees and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) say that Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their cities, states, and countries.

Indiana is leading the tech transformation of the Midwest. As a part of our goal to train 1 million small business owners and individuals by 2020, we want to do our part to ensure Indy’s local businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits alike have the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.