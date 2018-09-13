We’re thrilled to be in Austin today as a part of our Community Boost tour to bring digital skills training to people and small businesses across the nation. Austin has long been a haven for small businesses and entrepreneurs. And today at our Boost Your Business event, attendees will hear from Facebook experts and local businesses about the most up-to-date tools, insights, and best practices for achieving success on Facebook and Instagram.

Austin is like a second home to us, with more than 700 employees working at our downtown office. While we are proud to have had a permanent presence in Austin since 2010, we also want to create new ways to commit to the Austin community for the long haul.

Giving ACC Graduates a Boost with the Facebook Digital Marketing Certificate

We want the people of Austin to have access to training and resources long after today’s Boost Your Business event ends. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Austin Community College (ACC) to announce a new Digital Marketing Certificate Program. ACC will be the tenth institution of higher education in the country to offer this program, which will include courses in digital marketing and social media strategy for enrolled students.

We know that having these digital skills is an important part of business growth, hiring decisions and competitiveness in the job market for both job seekers and managers. In fact, 82% of small and medium-sized businesses on Facebook in Texas say an individual’s digital and social media skills are important when hiring new employees.

We hope that this program will offer ACC graduates an added boost to compete for jobs in the digital economy, and contribute to the already flourishing technology community in Austin.

Working Together to Promote Economic Success in Austin

In addition to ACC, we’ll also be joined today by the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, and the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. We know how critical these organizations are to the continued growth of Austin’s businesses, and we’re honored to partner with them in order to make today’s event a success.