By Antigone Davis, Head of Global Safety

Today we’re announcing a new collaboration with National PTA to conduct a series of 200 community safety events around the US. These Digital Families Community Events are designed to help families address tech-related challenges, from online safety and bullying prevention, to digital and news literacy.

The events, happening in all 50 states, are part of a grant program open to all PTAs so parents can get research-backed best practices and tools to help them have important conversations with their children about technology. Local PTAs can apply now for a grant to host an event. Hosts will receive a unique training on online safety so they can further extend the impact of these events. Visit pta.org/connected/digitalfamilies to learn more.

We’re proud to work with National PTA to help parents who are raising kids in a connected world. With more and more young people going online, this topic is more important than ever. Last year we launched the Facebook Parents Portal with tips to make it easier for parents to talk to their children about what they do online and set guidelines. We also continue to consult with external experts and advisors in the fields of online safety, child development and media, such as the Net Family News, Center on Media and Child Health, MediaSmarts, the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, and the Fred Rogers Center. The toolkits for the events are developed by experts including contributions by the Youth and Media team at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society.

National PTA does not endorse any commercial entity, product, or service. No endorsement is implied.