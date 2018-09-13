Jackson, Mississippi is known as the “Best of the New South” and for the next two days, it’s also home to Facebook Community Boost. We’re thrilled to be here at the Mississippi E-center at Jackson State University (1230 Raymond Road) to give a boost to local business owners and entrepreneurs in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi is home to more than 250,000 small businesses. They employ more than 432,000 people and represent more than 99% of all companies in the state.

When we spoke to the Mississippi small business community about the most important factors when hiring employees, more than 7 in 10 (71%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

They also see social media as critical to their own success. Nearly half (48%) of small businesses in this state said that Facebook is essential for their business.

More than 7 in 10 (73%) said that Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, and country. Nearly 4 in 10 (38%) said that it has helped them hire additional employees.

Whether you’re a local company looking to grow your customer base, a small non-profit organization trying to reach a larger audience, or a job seeker looking for the next opportunity, we’re here to help.

Today and tomorrow we’ll offer classes and workshops specifically designed to take your digital and social media skills to the next level. From Instagram Stories to International Sales and everything in between, we’ve got you covered.