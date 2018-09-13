We couldn’t be more excited to bring Facebook Community Boost to Atlanta this week for three jam-packed days of events and activities. We’ll be at the Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse) until Wednesday to help Atlantans take their digital and social media skills to the next level.

There are more than 1 million small businesses in Georgia. 99.7 percent of companies based here have fewer than 500 employees, and 94.1 percent have less than 50. As part of our pledge to train 1 million small business owners and individuals by 2020, we want to make sure each and every one of them has the tools and tactics to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

Atlanta has long been a hub for innovation. A dynamic and growing population, fiber internet infrastructure, and a business-friendly approach from local and state governments have helped the region attract technology companies and other start-ups. Atlanta is one of 13 cities in which Facebook will be offering additional small business trainings twice a year as part of our partnership with the National Urban League.

When we spoke to the Georgia small business community about the most important factors when hiring employees, more than 8 in 10 (81%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

More than 6 in 10 (64%) said that Facebook is essential for their business. More than 5 in 10 (51%) said that the platform has helped them hire additional employees and nearly 8 in 10 (79%) said that Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, and country.

The Facebook Community Boost curriculum is designed to help train small businesses, non-profits, and individuals. We have workshops on Instagram, mobile content, understanding online privacy, and much more. We also know that people learn in different ways so we have one-on-one learning bars where people can ask their questions individually.

Facebook is committed to Georgia and plans to be in this community for the long haul. We’re currently building a 1 million square foot data center campus in nearby Newton County. We’re investing $750 million over the next five years and $2.5 billion in improvements and equipment through 2029.

On Wednesday we’ll also have a special #SheMeansBusiness event in partnership with Women in Film & Television Atlanta, the Alliance of Women Directors, and Facebook’s Creative Shop. We’ll be discussing the value of female representation behind and in front of the camera with some of Atlanta’s most accomplished leaders in film.