By Rushabh Doshi, Head of Stories

People have been coming to Facebook for more than a decade to stay connected with their friends and family. In that time, we’ve seen a lot of changes in the way people want to share and connect online — from the shift to mobile to the shift to video and recently, the growing popularity of the more in-the-moment stories format.

Understanding how people want to connect is a big part of our product development work, which is why we spend a lot of time talking to people who use Facebook. I work on Facebook Stories: collections of photos and videos that are visible for 24 hours. The design of that product has been influenced by people who told us that they wanted a place to share daily, everyday moments. Stories can feel more intimate to people because your friends have to click to see them, and because they kick off conversations in Messenger, where people can have long back-and-forth conversations with one another.

But even as we see broader trends in the way people want to share, we know there are likely to be regional differences among our 2 billion users.

In this video, research manager Liz Keneski talks about a recent trip she and the Stories team took to India and Indonesia. Hearing people in those countries talk about the unique challenges they face led to the development of a brand-new feature: audio-only voice posts. We’re now testing voice posts in India for stories as well as for News Feed posts — and excited to hear how people like them.