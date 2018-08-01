By Caroline Couvillon, Global Small Business Marketing Lead

Hello, New Orleans! Facebook Community Boost has arrived in the Big Easy and we can’t wait to spend the next three days helping local small businesses, non-profits and digital skills learners up their social media game. We have a great schedule of programming lined up at River City Venues (1380 Port of New Orleans Pl) and some additional events around town.

Louisiana is home to nearly half a million small businesses, which account for 99.5% of all companies in the Pelican State. As we are seeing elsewhere around country, the future of work is changing. New Orleans plays host to a bustling community of entrepreneurs and innovators, with start-up activity at 64% above the national average. Digital media companies, in particular, are thriving here.

When we spoke to the local small business community about important factors when hiring employees, more than 8 in 10 (84%) said an individual’s digital skills were important.

Two thirds of small business workers in Louisiana said that Facebook is essential for their business. Three quarters say that Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their city, state, or country.

Facebook is here in New Orleans to give small business a boost. Between today and Thursday we’ll host events and activities for individuals and small businesses of all sizes and skill levels. We’ll have lessons for beginners just getting started on Facebook and Instagram. We’ll have sessions dedicated to optimizing your content for mobile, protecting your customers’ privacy, and much more.

Tomorrow we’ll also have a special Females Fuel New Orleans event #SheMeansBusiness. Learn from four local leaders on what it means to feed the Crescent City – with one part tradition, two parts creativity, and a generous helping of grit. Meet women who are leaders in their communities, artists in their own right and savvy businesswomen who are changing the face of food in Louisiana. The fun begins at 8am at Propeller (4035 Washington Ave).