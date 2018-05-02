By Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety and Karuna Nain, Global Policy Programs Manager

Today we’re excited to launch our Youth Portal, a central place for teens that includes:

Education: Information on how to get the most out of products like Pages, Groups, Events, and Profile, while staying safe. Plus, information on the types of data Facebook collects and how we use it

Peer Voices: First person accounts from teens around the world about how they are using technology in new and creative ways

Ways to control your experience: Tips on things like security, reporting content, and deciding who can see what you share

Advice: What to do if you need a social media break, and some guidelines for how to get the most out of the internet

The portal is available in 60 languages at facebook.com/safety/youth.

We’re also exploring new ways to bring these tips directly to teens on Facebook. Earlier this month we started showing tips for teens in News Feed, like how to control who sees what on your profile, and links to the Bullying Prevention Hub.

Our ongoing work with teens

As we build products that reach teens around the world, we are also: