By Hadi Michel, Product Manager, Messenger

Most people use Messenger to connect with family and friends, make plans, and share photos and videos with loved ones. To help minimize bad experiences that can get in the way of these connections, we’re introducing new tools on mobile for people to report conversations that violate our Community Standards. Previously, people were only able to report activity in Messenger via the Facebook reporting tools or Messenger web.

You can now access the reporting tool directly from any Messenger conversation on iOS or Android by:

1) Tapping the name of the person or group with whom you’re having a conversation.

2) Scroll to Something’s Wrong

3) Select from several categories such as harassment, hate speech, or pretending to be someone else.

You can also choose to ignore or block the person you are reporting. After completing your report, you’ll receive a confirmation that it was successfully submitted for review.

Providing more granular reporting options in Messenger makes it faster and easier to report things for our Community Operations team to review. They review reports in over 50 languages. This means our community will see issues addressed faster so they can continue to have positive experiences on Messenger.

We encourage people to use our reporting tools. The more you do, the more you assist us in keeping the Messenger community safe.