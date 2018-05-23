By Alex Deve, Product Director, Groups

Group admins dedicate a lot of time to their communities — and their feedback helps us know what to build to make Groups better. Today we’re announcing several updates to help admins keep their groups safe and manage them more efficiently:

Admin support: To provide group admins with more timely and personalized help, we’re piloting admin support, a dedicated place for admins to report an issue or ask a question and get a response from Facebook. We aim to respond within one business day. This feature can be found within admin tools, and is currently available to a limited number of group admins on iOS and Android in English and Spanish.

Online admin education resources: To help admins learn how to keep their communities safe and engaged, we’ve created an online learning destination. It includes tutorials, product demos, and case studies – all drawn from the experience and expertise of other admins – that can be found on facebook.com/community.

New features for group rules: When admins or moderators remove a post that violates the rules of their community, they can now notify the member with details on which group rule they broke. Admins and moderators will also be able to collaborate by adding notes in their admin activity log when they remove a post.

Preapproved members: Group admins can spend a lot of time managing their groups, and look for ways to do so more efficiently. Admins and moderators will now be able to select members whose content will automatically be approved every time they post, saving them time to focus on connecting with their members.

As we continue to learn from community leaders, we know that there is a lot more work to do, and we will continue to build the resources they need.