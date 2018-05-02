By Antigone Davis, Facebook’s Global Head of Safety

Every year people celebrate the mothers in their lives on Facebook and Messenger with memories and notes of love and gratitude. In fact, in 2017, Mother’s Day conversations drove more posts in one day than any other topic on Facebook and was one of the biggest days on Messenger.

New survey data also suggests that as the parenthood journey progresses, parents are more likely to say they use Facebook daily as a resource. Using Groups and Fundraisers, connecting to buy and sell locally through Marketplace, and growing their small businesses with Pages, mothers are making a positive impact on their communities by collaborating and supporting one another:

Nzinga Jones is a leader of the Breastfeeding Support Group for Black Moms, a 45,000-member (and growing) community dedicated to empowering and supporting a community of Black women about the benefits of breastfeeding.

Ali Maffucci is the founder of the culinary brand Inspiralized, a resource for cooking creatively, healthfully and deliciously with the spiralizer, the kitchen tool that turns vegetables and fruits into noodles. Ali has built a strong community on Facebook with groups like Inspiralized Kids and Inspiralized Mamas, where members can engage, share recipes and talk about cooking with their families.

Diana Blinkhorn is a mother of three and the voice behind The Gray Ruby Diaries, a blog about all things motherhood. She’s writes about her experiences raising three young girls to help encourage other mothers during difficult times. Diana has built a community on Facebook of more than 10,000 people, and she uses Marketplace to sell children’s items in her local area.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Facebook, Messenger Kids and Messenger have created dozens of ways for people to celebrate and share their gratitude for the moms in their lives:

Wish Mom a Happy Mother’s Day: On Mother’s Day you may see a message at the top of News Feed wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. You can swipe to see ways to show your mom or someone in your life how grateful you are for everything they do. You can chose between cards, photo frames, or post a message using Camera or text post features.

Stay Connected with Mom: Messenger makes it easy for people to show their gratitude whether they are celebrating in person or sending love from afar. Check out the frames and stickers in the Messenger Camera to help you celebrate and share your appreciation, or have the whole family join the fun on a group video chat.

Never Miss a Moment with Messenger Kids: For Mother’s Day, kids can decorate their photos with new stickers to tell mom she’s the best, try out the Mother’s Day frame, or play with the special mask in the Messenger Kids camera.

This Mother’s Day, share some gratitude with moms and mother-figures who not only support their families and friends, but also help their local communities grow.