By Deb Liu, VP of Marketplace

Today we’re introducing a new way for people in the US to use Marketplace to find the right professional for the job, starting with home services.

More people ask for recommendations related to home services on Facebook in the US than any other topic. Since the beginning of the year, millions of people have asked their friends for suggestions related to home services, such as house cleaners, plumbers and contractors.

By working with industry leaders, Handy, HomeAdvisor and Porch, Marketplace will:

Provide an all-in-one place to complete your next home project — from proposal to completion

Offer hundreds of thousands of top-rated professionals across the US

Simplify your decision by showing you professionals’ ratings, reviews, credentials and location

Make it easy to get a quote: simply describe the project you need help with and send your request to multiple professionals at once

Easily communicate in real-time with your service professional via Messenger

The new services experience begins rolling out today, and it will be available across the US over the coming weeks. To try it out, visit Marketplace on the Facebook app.