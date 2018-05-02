Last night, PBS NewsHour aired the fourth and final segment of its series on “junk news.” The series features two in-depth visits with the Facebook team that’s fighting misinformation, as well as interviews with critics, academics, people who spread false news and those who consume it. Watch each segment below:

Part 1 – “How Facebook’s news feed can be fooled into spreading misinformation”

Part 2 – “Online anger is gold to this junk-news pioneer”

Part 3 – “Why we love to like junk news that reaffirms our beliefs”

Part 4 – “Inside Facebook’s race to separate news from junk”

