By Adam Mosseri, Head of News Feed

Your News Feed is made up of stories from your friends, Pages you’ve chosen to follow and groups you’ve joined. Ranking is the process we use to organize all of those stories so that you can see the most relevant content at the top, every time you open Facebook.

Ranking has four elements: the available inventory of stories; the signals, or data points that can inform ranking decisions; the predictions we make, including how likely we think you are to comment on a story, share with a friend, etc; and a relevancy score for each story. In the video above, I’ll walk you through how it all comes together.