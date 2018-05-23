“We’re doing everything we can to fight this.

99% isn’t good enough.”

—John Hegeman, head of News Feed

The fight against misinformation is real. Over the past few years, we’ve been committed to reducing the spread of false news on Facebook. Today, we’re releasing “Facing Facts,” a short film that provides an inside look at our fight against misinformation.

To make the film, Facebook partnered with documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville. Over the course of several months, Neville and his team spent time with key members of the News Feed team at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, to reveal how we’re thinking about this complex problem and marshaling forces against it.

“We wanted to try something different with this project,” says John Hegeman, head of News Feed. “The challenges the News Feed team faces are complex, but it’s critical that people outside the company understand what we’re doing and why. So we need to keep trying new, different ways to give people that context.”

The film is one of the first pieces of content from Inside Feed, a new surface dedicated to shedding light on the people and processes behind Facebook’s products and algorithms.

