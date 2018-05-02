By Greg Marra, Product Management Director
At F8, Facebook’s annual developer conference, Tessa Lyons and I gave a talk about our commitment to fixing issues in a few key areas: safety, privacy, elections and democracy, and News Feed.
In this clip, I explain — for the first time publicly — how we’re organizing ourselves to more effectively anticipate and prevent abuse using a framework we call Problems, Surfaces, and Actions.
