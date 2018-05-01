By Doug Frisbie, Global Marketing Director, Small Business, Facebook

As our CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said, we need to make it easier for people to grow businesses or find jobs. The 80 million small businesses on Facebook represent one of the largest communities of small businesses in the world. And we are building more technology and new programs based on their feedback to help them grow, trade, and hire.

Today, in celebration of Small Business Week we are delighted to announce dates and new cities for Facebook events:

New dates for previously announced Facebook Community Boost cities:

Denver, CO — June 18-19

Hampton, VA — June 26-28

Phoenix, AZ — July 9-10

Buffalo, NY — July 9-11

Minneapolis, MN — July 18-19

Helena, MT — July 24-25

Columbus, OH — August 1-3

Menlo Park / East Palo Alto — August 27-30

New Facebook Community Boost Cities

San Diego, CA — August 6-7

Pittsburgh, PA — August 9-10

Topeka, KS — September 5-6

Springfield, MA — September 10-11

Jackson, MS — September 18-19

Atlanta, GA — September 24-26

Omaha, NE — Oct 2-4

Edison, NJ — Oct 8-9

New Boost Your Business Cities

Santa Fe, NM — May 3

Effingham, IL — May 3

New York City — May 22

Norwalk, CT — May 23

Greater Shreveport area — June 18

Our team is committed to investing in small businesses and their communities and we’ll continue sharing what we learn along the way. We’d also love to hear your thoughts at facebook.com/communityboost, where you can stay up to date with the latest city announcement, news, and program announcements.