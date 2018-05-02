By Tessa Lyons, Product Manager
At F8, Facebook’s annual developer conference, members of the News Feed product team gave a talk about the company’s commitment to fixing issues on the platform. Greg Marra, director of product management, began the talk by describing how we’re organizing ourselves to more effectively anticipate and prevent abuse using a framework it calls Problems, Surfaces, and Actions.
In this clip, I dive deep into how my team applies the Problems, Surfaces, and Actions framework to fight misinformation and false news.
