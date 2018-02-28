Today Hard Questions continues its series of interviews with the digital news site Axios, with a discussion between two of Facebook’s senior executives — Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis and Vice President of Product Management Guy Rosen. Axios managing editor Kim Hart will be the moderator. The subject is how we’re working to keep Facebook services safe from predators and other bad actors, including the complex challenges we face when it comes to online safety.

The discussion is part of the annual Facebook Global Safety Network Summit, which convenes leaders in the fields of safety and technology. This year there are over 100 organizations from 35 countries attending the summit at the Newseum in Washington, DC. Watch the discussion on Facebook Live.

Read more about our Hard Questions series. We want your input on what other topics we should address — and what we could be doing better. Please send suggestions to hardquestions@fb.com.