By Deborah Liu, VP, Marketplace

Millions of Americans are using Marketplace every day to look for cars. Since this is one of our most popular categories, we’re expanding our used car inventory by partnering with leaders in the auto industry.

In the coming weeks, Marketplace will introduce features that will make it easier for car shoppers in the US to:

Browse inventory from auto dealers through new partnerships with Edmunds, Cars.com, Auction123, CDK Global and SOCIALDEALER

Find what they’re looking for by visiting the enhanced vehicles section and filtering listings by year, make, model, mileage, vehicle type and transmission

See trusted car values from Kelley Blue Book

Communicate directly with dealership representatives via Messenger, powered by chat providers like ActivEngage, CarCode, Contact At Once!, and Gubagoo

In addition to vehicles, we are testing features in other Marketplace categories like jobs, event tickets, retail, and home rentals to give people more options when looking for products and services in their community.

You can find more information about buying and selling cars on Marketplace here.