If you’re looking for fun and hair-raising ways to get into the Halloween spirit this year, look no further than Facebook and Messenger. Halloween is a top holiday that brings people together, with people celebrating by sharing photos and attending events on Facebook, sending photos to friends on Messenger, and talking about their costumes in Facebook posts. Today, we’re announcing dozens of Halloween-themed experiences on Facebook and Messenger:

New Effects in Camera, Live and Messenger: People can try out dozens of Halloween-themed masks, frames and stickers.

People can try out dozens of Halloween-themed masks, frames and stickers. Try Out a New Interactive Game: In Camera, people can turn themselves into a trick-or-treater who jumps their way out of a spooky haunted house.

In Camera, people can turn themselves into a trick-or-treater who jumps their way out of a spooky haunted house. Get Creative with Halloween-Themed Posts: When posting in News Feed, people can try out different backgrounds for their text posts.

On Facebook, get into the Halloween fun

Celebrate in Costume: On Halloween, you might see a message from Facebook in your News Feed wishing you a Happy Halloween and inviting you to get into the holiday spirit. By swiping right into Camera, you will find more than twelve different spooky masks and frames, as well as a handy way to snap a photo of your Halloween look. Broadcast Your Halloween Live: Facebook Live is also introducing Halloween effects that can be used in your Live videos. Try a scary mask, or tell a story using an effect. Go live with a friend and have fun bringing people into your Halloween moments.

Escape From a Virtual Haunted House: For even more fun, try our interactive Halloween-themed game located within Camera. You’ll turn into a trick-or-treater who jumps their way out of a spooky haunted house by hopping up the walls to escape. Turning your head from side to side changes the direction in which you jump to climb higher and avoid traps. Share your highest score with a photo and challenge your friends to beat your record.

Dress Up Your Posts: To give you even more ways to express yourself on this holiday, we’re adding Halloween-themed backgrounds to the colored background options on text posts, which you can find when posting on Facebook.

Trick or Treat at a Neighborhood Event: With more than 500,000 Halloween events around the world planned this year, we’re making it even easier for people to find events near them by sending prompts that feature Halloween events that may interest them.

On Messenger, there are even more ways to connect with your friends

Find Your Disguise in Camera: No need to pick up a last-minute costume when you can try on a number of Halloween masks and frames in the Messenger Camera. The Camera is always one tap or swipe away, whether you’re already in a conversation or you’ve just opened the app.

Give Your Friends a Fright on Video Chat: All of the same masks and effects in the camera are also available in Messenger video chat! Start or open a one-on-one or group conversation and tap the video icon in the top right corner. Then tap the star to chat with your friends as a green goblin or black cat.

We hope everyone enjoys the tricks and the treats this Halloween!