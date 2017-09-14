By Mike Nowak, Product Director, Social Good

Today, we’re announcing Crisis Response, a new center on Facebook where people can find more information about recent crises and access our crisis response tools – including Safety Check, Community Help and Fundraisers to support crisis recovery – all in one place. As part of this update, we are also introducing links to articles, videos and photos posted publicly by the Facebook community, to help people be more informed about a crisis.

Crisis Response on Facebook

We have developed a number of crisis response tools, based on what we’ve learned from our community. When there is a crisis, people use Facebook to let their friends and family know they’re safe, learn and share more about what’s happening, and help communities recover. People will be able to access Crisis Response on Facebook in the upcoming weeks from the homepage on desktop or from the menu button on their phone. They will see the following tools when they’re on a crisis page:

Safety Check: an easy way to let your friends and family know you’re safe. It will continue to work the same way it does today and will be featured at the top of each crisis page if you are in the affected area.

an easy way to let your friends and family know you’re safe. It will continue to work the same way it does today and will be featured at the top of each crisis page if you are in the affected area. Links to Articles, Photos and Videos: crisis-related content from public posts can help people learn more about a crisis.

crisis-related content from public posts can help people learn more about a crisis. Community Help: people can ask for and give help to communities affected by the crisis.

people can ask for and give help to communities affected by the crisis. Fundraisers: let people create fundraisers and donate to support those affected by the crisis and nonprofit organizations helping with relief efforts.

Adding More Crisis-Related Content

When people receive Safety Check notifications or learn that a crisis has happened, they may not know much about the incident and want to learn more. Starting today, we will begin to include links to articles, photos, and videos from public posts so people have access to more information about a crisis in one place. Safety Check activations and related information may also appear in News Feed to help provide additional details about a crisis.

We hope these updates continue to provide people with helpful information to keep them safe and help communities to rebuild and recover.