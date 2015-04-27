By Naomi Gleit, VP Social Good

Facebook is a place where people come together to connect with their communities and support one another in meaningful ways. Today, we are giving people another way to mobilize around causes they care about by expanding personal fundraisers to everyone over 18 in the US and by adding two new categories – community and sports.

We began testing personal fundraisers, a new product that allows people to raise money for a friend, themselves or a sick pet directly on Facebook, in March. Since then, we’ve been inspired by the response to create them and the support felt by those they benefit.

People can create a fundraiser to quickly raise money on Facebook and easily reach their friends in a few taps, without leaving Facebook, and can share fundraisers to help build momentum. People can learn about the person who created the fundraiser and the person benefiting from the fundraiser, as well as see which friends have donated. Now people can raise money for any of the following categories:

Education : such as tuition, books or classroom supplies Medical : such as medical procedures, treatments or injuries Pet Medical : such as veterinary procedures, treatments or injuries Crisis Relief : such as public crises or natural disasters Personal Emergency : such as a house fire, theft or car accident Funeral and Loss : such as burial expenses or living costs after losing a loved one Sports : such as equipment, competitions or team fees Community : such as neighborhood services, community improvements or environmental improvements



Nonprofit fundraisers continue to be available for people on Facebook to raise funds and awareness for 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

It’s easy to get started:

On mobile, tap the menu icon and select Fundraisers, or on desktop, go to facebook.com/fundraisers Choose to raise money for a Friend, Yourself or Someone or Something Not on Facebook Give your fundraiser a title and compelling story, and start raising money

All fundraisers are reviewed within 24 hours. Personal fundraisers are available on all devices, and have a 6.9% + $0.30 fee that goes to payment processing, fundraiser vetting, and security and fraud protection. Facebook’s goal is to create a platform for good that’s sustainable over the long-term, and not to make a profit from our charitable giving tools.

We’re constantly inspired by the good people on Facebook do, and we’re excited to learn more about how people use this new product so we can continue improving the experience.

Find out more about Facebook fundraisers at facebook.com/fundraisers.