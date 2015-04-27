The fragmentation of digital media has made it difficult for marketers to get a complete view of audiences across devices. In fact, 82% of marketers say they are constantly searching for new tools to help optimize their cross-device advertising strategies. (Embrace Cross-Device Solutions In The Age Of The Customer by Forrester & Facebook, May 2016)

Over the past few years, Atlas has brought people-based measurement to some of the largest marketers in the world and has run measurement campaigns with more than 300 of the world’s top advertisers. During this time, we’ve thought about ways to bring the insights from Atlas to more marketers, regardless of their size.

Developing new advanced measurement tools

Businesses of all sizes are searching for tools that offer clearer insight into how many people they’ve reached and which publishers deserve credit for the brand or sales outcomes generated from their ads. In September, we began integrating the Atlas team into our broader measurement organization to build the tools to make this possible.

To continue this effort, we’re beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution. These tools, previously offered by Atlas, will soon be available through Facebook Business Manager—bringing people-based measurement to more marketers through Facebook’s easy-to-use interfaces. Advanced measurement will make it easier to compare the effectiveness of Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network alongside other publishers.

Prioritizing accessibility for all marketers

We hope to make sophisticated measurement—which has historically been expensive and reliant on intense collaboration with digital platforms—more accessible to a wider range of advertisers.

“Consistent and accurate measurement across browsers, devices and platforms is critical to evaluating marketing performance and increasing our client’s ROI,” says Slavi Samardzija, global CEO of Annalect, Omnicom Media Group’s data technology platform. “As an early and ongoing advocate for a ‘cross everything standard’, and the first media agency holding company to test Atlas measurement across clients and geographies, we see the launch of advanced measurement as a significant step toward achieving that goal industrywide.”

Over the coming year, we look forward to making advanced measurement tools available to more Facebook advertisers around the world. Our advanced measurement solution will become the central destination for people-based, cross-publisher measurement. We’ll also look to integrate additional measurement tools for performance and brand marketers beneath the advanced measurement umbrella. And, we’ll start transitioning clients who use our Atlas measurement solutions to our advanced measurement products.

Our goal is to help all businesses understand how their marketing drives value both on and off Facebook. To that end, we’re keeping accessibility and comparability top of mind as we build out advanced measurement solutions. To learn more about the tools, please reach out to your Facebook representative.